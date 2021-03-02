DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 171,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

