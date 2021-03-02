Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director David C. Ruberg Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

