Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.84.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

