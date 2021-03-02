Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $100.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 21792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 315.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

