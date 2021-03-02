Digitex (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Digitex has a market cap of $3.92 million and $1.79 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00818026 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00062023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

