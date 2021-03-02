Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Acquired by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 268.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TNA stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.