Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Barclays raised their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

