DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta Sells 1,634 Shares of Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.36 million, a PE ratio of -165.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

