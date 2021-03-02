Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Update

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the January 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is 45.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNHBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

