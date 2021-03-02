DNotes Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. DNotes has a market capitalization of $10,663.80 and $125.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

