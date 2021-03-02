Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Achieves $6.46 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $6.46 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00366617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,591,877,738 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

