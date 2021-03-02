DOGEFI Hits Market Capitalization of $197,752.55 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One DOGEFI token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $197,752.55 and approximately $1,877.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00511247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI.

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

