Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the January 28th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

