Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% and 3.8%, respectively. The company seems well positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, supply-chain optimization and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Strength in replacement parts and process filtration businesses as well as expense management is likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales to increase 5-8% year over year, backed by recovery in end markets. However, the company is wary of the pandemic-led challenges on its businesses. Also, an expected hike in certain expenses that got subdued due to the pandemic might be concerning for the company. Further, forex woes might affect its profitability. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of DCI opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

