Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Donaldson stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

