DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.13.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:DASH traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,887. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $859,420,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

