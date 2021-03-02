DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.18.

DKNG opened at $68.72 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $68.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

