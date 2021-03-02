DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $533,227.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,601.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.45 or 0.01076543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00383496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002771 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.