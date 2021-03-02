Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 206.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

