Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 84,308 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

