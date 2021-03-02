Duality Advisers LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 274.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock worth $15,408,460. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

