Duality Advisers LP Has $967,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,561,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,383 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -246.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $55.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

