Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

