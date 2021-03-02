Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,658 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.33.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $489.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.53 and its 200-day moving average is $402.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

