Dufry’s (DUFRY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dufry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 248,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 1.79.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

