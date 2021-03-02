DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Get DynaResource alerts:

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.