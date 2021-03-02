ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New $9.50 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $6.54 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

