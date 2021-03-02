ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ECNCF opened at $6.54 on Monday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

