Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Eden has a market cap of $890,564.07 and $30,883.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00802696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044699 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

