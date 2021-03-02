Edgeware (EDG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $105.00 million and $1.53 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.12 or 0.00795928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,053,533,836 coins and its circulating supply is 5,447,222,081 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

