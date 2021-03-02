EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 8.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.51 and last traded at $45.70. 1,533,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,450,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -285.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.