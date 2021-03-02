Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.90 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Einsteinium has a market cap of $58.48 million and $8.90 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00373353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,310,698 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.