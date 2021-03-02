Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

