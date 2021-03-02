Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

