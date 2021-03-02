Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

