Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in February

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EKTAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

