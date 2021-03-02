Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,528,000 after buying an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 175,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.