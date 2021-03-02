Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 64,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,624. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

