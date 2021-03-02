Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXK. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

