Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.00. The company had a trading volume of 928,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -31.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $760,550 over the last 90 days.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

