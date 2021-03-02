Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ELEZY opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endesa has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

