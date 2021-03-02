Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 6.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.12. 25,336,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 24,727,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

