Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$191.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

