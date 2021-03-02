Envestnet’s (ENV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.69 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advent International Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $16,420,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

