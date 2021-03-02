Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 500,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -275.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

