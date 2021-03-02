EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 130,211 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.72.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.