Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$139,600.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00.

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$138.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,184. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$146.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$113.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQB shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.