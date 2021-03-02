Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after buying an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 78,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

