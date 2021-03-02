ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

EPIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPIX opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $864.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

