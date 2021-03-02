Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,893,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

